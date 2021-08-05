Mongolia: Flash Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRMN015

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Flash floods have been occurring all around the country at different scales due to prolonged heavy rain fall since 28 June and until the 29 July. The rainfall is averaged to be 46-60 millimetres across the country. The flash floods and heavy rain have severely affected 1,549 households in seven (Arkhangai, Umnugovi, Orkhon, Dornogovi, Govi-Altai, Uvurkhangai, Tuv) provinces. Branch Disaster Response Teams (BDRT) in the affected areas immediately conducted situation, needs and damage assessment on the spot and exchanged information with MRCS headquarters in a timely manner.

According to the situation analysis, Umnugovi province was the most severely affected by torrential rains and devastating flash floods on 24 July. According to the local MRCS branch, the local emergency management agency received 274 rescue calls, while search and rescue operations helped 397 people. No casualties were reported.

Flash flooding damaged electric sub-stations, while parts of Umnugovi capital and Khankhongor, Khanbogd, Gurvantes, Nomgon, Tsogttsetsii counties are still without electricity on 29 July. Currently, 20 staff from the Southern Region Electricity Distribution Network company is working to repair the damaged stations. The heavy rain of 24 July also caused severe flash flooding in Govi-Altai province, where, tragically, five people died, and six households had their gers destroyed.

According to National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring, due to heavy rains, most rivers in Mongolia have water levels that are 10-120 centimetres higher than normal, and they are expected to rise even more.