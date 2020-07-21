Mongolia: Flash Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRMN012

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Flash floods have been occurring all around the country at different scales due to prolonged heavy rain fall since middle of June and still on going. The rainfall is averaged to be 50-60 millimeters across the country and the highest sum of precipitation was 85 mm in Bulgan province on 8 July 2020.

The flash floods and heavy rain has severely affected over 3,570 households and essential infrastructure including some main roads, bridges and electricity sub-stations in 10 provinces and 2 districts across the country. Hardest hit of the torrential rain and flash floods occurred between July 11-15th and most damages were caused during this period. From 16 June up to the point of writing this document, following infrastructure damages have been caused by flash floods: Khuvsgul to Bulgan province, Tuv province to Ulaanbaatar city, Arkhangai to Zavkhan province and Murun city to Khatgal soum in Khuvsgul province roads was severely damaged but those roads are repaired and in use as of 16 July 2020.

Currently, from Ulaangom soum to Bukhmurun, Davst, Sagil, Turgen soum roads and Burat Bridge in Bayan-Ulgii province have been unusably damaged and movement on these roads have been limited.

In Uvs province, 556 people are stranded due to flash floods and have been evacuated to school dorms, hotels in Sagil soum. Food security is becoming an issue due to damaged roads unable to transport the food items to the evacuated people as of 16 July 2020. Uvs provincial emergency commission has gathered and discussing what necessary actions must be taken to bring the evacuated people home. Provincial emergency commission preparing to mobilize rescue helicopter to rescue people with immediate needs including pregnant women, people with chronic disease.