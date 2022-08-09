Mongolia: Flash floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF n° MDRMN016

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Since early June, the country has been experiencing sudden and heavy rains in different regions. The rainfall precipitation average is 46-60 mm which differs depending on the region and has continued nearly four to six hours. According to the 286th resolution of the Mongolian Government, if the precipitation is more than 30 mm and continues for more than three hours, it falls under the category of the disastrous phenomenon. As a result of the sudden and heavy rains, there have been many cases of flash floods in the country in both urban and remote settlements.

The flash flood impacts include damages to infrastructure including the railway, road, bridge, and at the household level damage, livestock mortality, complete destruction to gers, fences, water barricades. No hospitals and health centres were affected, they continue to function and provide services to the public. The major flash floods occurred on 19 and 24 of July, along with additional heavy rainfall and floods reported on the 26 of July affecting Bayanzurkh, Songinokhairkhan and Chingeltei districts (Article 1, Article 2). According to the primary data collected from MRCS local branches, 1,186 households or approximately over 4,269 people have been severely affected (Please see the specific table below) by the flash floods in which 15 households had their “ger” destroyed. According to the National emergency management agency, one person has been killed and 21 injured. Around 900-1000 buildings were damaged.