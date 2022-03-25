Mongolia: Flash Floods - DREF Operation n° MDRMN015 - Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Devastating flash floods occurred all around the country at different scales due to prolonged heavy rainfall between 28 June and 29 July. The rainfall is averaged to be 46-60 millimeters across the country. The flash floods and heavy rain severely affected roughly 2,343 households in several locations including Arkhangai, Umnugovi, Orkhon, Dornogovi, Govi-Altai, Uvurkhangai, Tuv, Zavkhan, Dornod, Selenge, Khuvsgul, Bayan-Ulgii, Uvs, Khovd provinces and Songinokhairkhan, Bayangol, Bayanzurkh, Sukhbaatar, Chingeltei districts. Branch Disaster Response Teams (BDRT) in the affected areas immediately conducted situation and needs, damage assessment on the spot and timely exchanged information with MRCS headquarters.

According to the situation analysis, the most severely affected provinces were Umnugovi and Tuv provinces when the torrential rain followed by devastating flash floods on 24 July and June 29. According to MRCS local branches, local emergency management agency received 474 rescue calls and search and rescue operation was implemented for 497 people. There was no case of casualty. Many households were severely damaged, and 43 households had their gers destroyed by flooding, including 15 households in Umnugovi province and 28 in Tuv province. Due to flash flooding, electric sub-stations were damaged and parts of Umnugovi capital and Khankhongor, Khanbogd, Gurvantes, Nomgon, Tsogttsetsii counties were left without electricity on 29 July. Later, on July 31, the electricity stations were repaired by 20 staff from “Southern region electricity distribution network”. The heavy rain of 24 July also caused severe flash flooding in Govi-Altai province where tragically five people died.

Oyutolgoi and Tavantolgoi are major coal and copper mining sites located in Umnugovi province which have direct influence on Mongolian economy and due to road damage caused by flash flooding, ground transportation of coal was delayed for two days from 29 - 30 June and fixed by the local authorities on 30 June.

The prolonged rain across the country affected both urban and rural areas in Mongolia. In Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, certain areas were severely damaged and inundated by heavy rain, causing massive stress among the citizens. Old bridges, roads and avenues in Ulaanbaatar which were built without sewage system were most severely affected. Water and sewerage authority took timely actions to recover the rain damage and drain the water. As mentioned above, six districts in Ulaanbaatar were heavily disturbed by the flash flooding and over 234 households had been affected at different severity levels.

During the operation, there was no restrictions from the government which affected the operation regarding the COVID19.