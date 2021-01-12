Mongolia
Mongolia - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 January 2021)
- On 11 January at 21.32 UTC, a 6.7 M earthquake at a depth of 10 km occurred in Lake Khövsgöl (northern Mongolia). The epicentre was located approximately 35 km south-west of Turt Community (Mongolia), and 55 km from the border with Russia.
- USGS PAGER estimates that up to 4,000 people were exposed to strong shaking, and up to 13,000 people were exposed to moderate shaking.
- According to media, the event caused some property damage across the area. There are no immediate reports of fatalities.