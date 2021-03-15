Mongolia + 1 more
Mongolia, China - Dust storm (CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 March 2021)
- A heavy dust storm, strong wind and heavy snow, have been affecting southern Mongolia (particularly the Province of Dundgovi) and northern China since 14 March, resulting in casualties.
- According to media reports, at least 341 people are missing in Dundgovi Province. Several flights have been cancelled across the airports of Beijing and Hohhot.
- The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) has issued a yellow warning for sandstorm over most of the Regions in northern China, particularly Inner Mongolia, northern Ningxia, northern Shaanxi and northern Shanxi.
- On 15-16 March heavy snow is forecast over northern Xinjiang, north-eastern Inner Mongolia and northern Northeast China.