GIEWS Country Brief: Mongolia 27-April-2020

Plantings of 2020 wheat crop expected at above-average level, driven by strong demand and public incentives

Wheat production in 2019 estimated at above-average level

Cereal import requirements in 2019/20 forecast close to average levels

Prices of beef and mutton increased sharply since last December and at high levels in March

Land preparation and early planting of the 2020 wheat crop, to be harvested in September, are progressing at a normal pace supported by favourable weather conditions and ample supplies of irrigation water. Strong local demand, together with official programmes promoting wheat production, are expected to keep the area planted close to the previous year’s above-average level. In addition, in March the Government announced plans to support wheat producers amid the COVID-19 pandemic through the distribution at subsidized prices of agricultural inputs, including equipment, fuel, fertilizers and pesticides.

The 2019 wheat production is officially estimated at 407 000 tonnes, 15 percent higher than the five-year average. Strong local demand and the State’s support ensured above-average plantings, while generally favourable weather conditions and adequate supply of agricultural inputs boosted yield productivity. Localized damages to standing crops were reported in the main producing northern provinces (locally called aimags) of Tov, Selenge and Khentii due to unseasonably heavy rains in August.

The 2019 output of other crops, including potatoes, barley, oats and buckwheat, is estimated at near-average levels, supported by favourable weather conditions.