GIEWS Country Brief: Mongolia 11-March-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Bumper wheat production obtained in 2021

Cereal import requirements in 2021/22 forecast well below average level

Prices of beef and mutton seasonally increase since November 2021

Harvesting of the 2021 wheat crop, mostly irrigated, finalized last September and production is officially estimated at a bumper level of 566 000 tonnes. The area planted is estimated at a well above-average level, sustained by the strong local demand and public support to wheat producers aiming to increase local production and prevent shortages of wheat flour amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Support was provided through the distribution of agricultural inputs at subsidized prices, including fuel, fertilizers and pesticides. In most cropping areas, yields reached well above-average levels due to generally favourable weather conditions, adequate irrigation water supplies and ample use of high-yielding seed varieties and agricultural chemicals.

Land preparation and planting of the 2022 wheat crop will start in April. The adequate availability of water for irrigation and the support by official programmes promoting wheat production are expected to keep the planted area above the average levels.

The country is almost self-sufficient in wheat. Recently, large volumes of wheat have been imported in 2015 and 2017, when crops were affected by severe droughts. In the 2021/22 marketing year (October/September), wheat import requirements are forecast at 50 000 tonnes, accounting for about one-third of the average level, reflecting the bumper domestic production. Similarly, imports of millet, barley, oath and rye in the 2021/22 marketing year are forecast below the five-year average. In the 2022 calendar year, imports of rice, which is not produced domestically, are anticipated at a near-average level of 25 000 tonnes.

Prices of beef and mutton meat, the country’s main staple food, increased seasonally since November 2021, reflecting low market availabilities due to reduced livestock sales. Herders tend to sell most of their animals between July and November, when livestock usually reaches the best body conditions after grazing on summer and autumn pasture. Livestock availabilities in the markets steadily decreases between November and June, resulting in price increases.

Wheat flour prices remained generally stable since April 2021 due to ample market availabilities from above-average imports and the bumper production harvested in 2021.

