Forecast-based early action triggered in: Mongolia for Dzud (EAP2020MN02)

2,000 Households to be assisted

309,544 Budget in CHF

General overview

The Mongolian Red Cross Society (MRCS) has activated its Early Action Protocol for Dzud on 18 December 2020 based on the dzud trigger. The EAP is activated if three or more provinces have a very high risk of 20 per cent or more of their land area being affected. The dzud risk map is developed by the National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring (NAMEM).

The dzud risk map of 10 December 2020 shows that more than 60 per cent of the country identified with dzud risk (16.5 per cent very high risk, 50.4 per cent high risk) and 18.5 per cent of the country are in medium risk. Five provinces had more than 20 per cent of very high-risk coverage in their territory, as calculated by Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre (RCCC) (see Table 1 below). Out of that in most areas of Uvurkhangai Bayankhongor, Dundgovi, Umnugovi, Govi-Altai provinces are expected to experience extreme winter continued with deteriorating spring.

MRCS will deliver unrestricted cash assistance and livestock nutrition kits to 2,000 vulnerable households in the target areas to assist them in meeting their immediate needs and save their livestock and livelihoods. The early action will be completed within two months after the trigger date of 18 December 2020. MRCS will select the target areas also considering assessment information from the State Emergency Commission.

MRCS is coordinating the implementation with the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) which has also activated its Early Warning Plan to support vulnerable herder communities. The coordination with other humanitarian actors is arranged through the in-country Humanitarian Country Team. FAO and the Start Network informed that their respective early action triggers were also reached and are coordinating implementation efforts.