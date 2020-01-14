14 Jan 2020

Forecast based early action triggered in: Mongolia and Dzud - MDRMN010

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 14 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (305.37 KB)

EAP2019MN001
1,000 families to be assisted
205,643 budget in CHF

General overview

The Mongolian Red Cross Society (MRCS) has activated its Early Action Protocol for Dzud. The EAP was to trigger if three or more provinces have more than 20 per cent of very high risk in their area in dzud risk map which is developed by National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring (NAMEM). In the dzud risk map, as of 2 January 2020, more than 50 per cent of the country identified with dzud risk (21 per cent very high risk, 34 per cent with high risk in terms of dzud) and 25 per cent of the area are in mid-risk and eight provinces had more than 20 per cent of very high risk coverage in territory, calculated by Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre. Out of that, in most areas of Khovd, Gobi-Altai, Uvurkhangai, Dundgobi, Zavkhan, Arkhangai, Bulgan, Khentii, Sukhbaatar, Dornogobi provinces and some areas of Bayan-Ulgii, Uvs, Bayankhongor, Khuvsgul, Tuv, Dornod, Umnugobi provinces are expected to experience extreme winter continued with deteriorating spring.

MRCS will target eight provinces (Govi-Altai, Khovd, Arkhangai, Bulgan, Uvurkhangai, Dundgobi, Sukhbaatar, Khentii) which had more than 20 per cent of very high-risk coverage their territory.

MRCS will deliver unrestricted cash assistance and livestock nutrition kits to the 1,000 vulnerable households in the target areas to assist them in meeting their immediate needs and save their livestock and livelihoods. The early action will be completed on 8 March 2020; within two months after the trigger date which is on 8 January 2020.

