Follow-up report on the visit of the Special Rapporteur to Mongolia - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation (A/HRC/45/10/Add.3)

Summary

The Special Rapporteur seeks to enhance the effectiveness of his official country visits by undertaking a follow-up analysis of the recommendations included in the country visit report. The report of the official visit to Mongolia (A/HRC/39/55/Add.2) was presented to the Human Rights Council in September 2018. The main findings of the follow-up are presented in this report, introducing the level of development of the recommendations and highlighting further recommendations derived from the current status. According to the 6 levels of development, the 19 recommendations are classified as: 1 “good progress”, 6 “progress on-going”, 3 “progress not started”, 5 “progress limited" and 4 “no assessment can be made due to lack of information”

I. Introduction

Pursuant to resolution 42/5 of the Human Rights Council, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation undertakes official country visits to promote the progressive realization of the human right to safe drinking water and sanitation.

The Human Rights Council encourages all Governments to continue to respond to requests by the Special Rapporteur, to follow up effectively on the recommendations of the mandate holder and to make available information on measures taken in this regard (Resolution 33/10, para 15). Furthermore, the Manual of Operations of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council stipulates that Special Procedures mandate holders can seek to enhance the effectiveness of their country visits in various ways, including by formulating their recommendations in ways that facilitate implementation and monitoring and undertaking follow-up initiatives through communications and further visits (paras. 97 to 105). In this connection, the Special Rapporteur seeks to enhance the effectiveness of his official country visits by undertaking a follow-up analysis of those visits focusing on the implementation of recommendations presented in his country visit reports.

The official visit to Mongolia was undertaken upon the invitation of the Government from 9 to 20 April 2018. During his visit, the Special Rapporteur had the opportunity to meet with different interlocutors, including the Government, representatives of international organizations, multilateral funders and civil society, and several residents. At the end of the visit, he shared his preliminary findings with the Government and then held a press conference and issued a press release and preliminary statement on 20 April 2018. The report of the official visit (A/HRC/39/55/Add.2) was presented to the Human Rights Council in September 2018.

In undertaking the present follow-up report, the Special Rapporteur, between October 2019 and April 2020, conducted desk research on the implementation of the recommendations provided to the Government in his country visit report, in order to develop a picture of the Government’s current actions, inactions and progress. To support the research, questionnaire to the Government was sent and the Government of Mongolia submitted a written response to the questionnaire on 3 April 2020. Furthermore, the Government of Mongolia provided oral updates and written submissions on their implementation of the Special Rapporteur’s recommendation during the interactive dialogue of the 39th and 42nd sessions of the Human Rights Council. The Special Rapporteur furthermore engaged the Mongolian population through social media outlet asking about their observation and perception on the improvement of access to water and sanitation and the human rights to water and sanitation since the visit, receiving limited contribution.

In the current report, the main findings of the follow-up are presented, introducing the level of development of the recommendations and highlighting further recommendations derived from the current status. It is organized through relevant clusters of recommendations. The level of implementation of the recommendations are assessed in accordance with the following categories: 1) good progress, 2) progress on-going 3) progress limited, 4) progress not started, 5) unable to assess due to lack of information and 6) retrogression.