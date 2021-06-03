Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 3 Junel 2021- Mongolia

(Excerpt)

COVID-19 — Mongolia

A quick update from Mongolia, where the UN team on the ground is supporting the Government in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, prioritizing frontline workers and high-risk people.

To date, Mongolia has received nearly 185,000 AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses from COVAX with the UN’s support in the areas of logistics and preparation.

The COVAX doses are part of the 4.7 million doses that Mongolia has secured to vaccinate everyone over the age of 18.

UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) is helping to build a new central storage facility for vaccines and is also procuring cold chain equipment. The World Health Organization (WHO) has helped train health workers on preventing infections; it has provided intensive care for COVID-19 patients and has also helped plan the vaccination campaign at national and local levels.