Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 14 October 2021 - COVID-19/Mongolia

Central African Republic

A quick note from the Central African Republic, where the seasonal livestock migration is about to begin. In this context, our peacekeepers continue to support protection efforts, as well as the reduction of tensions, in cooperation with national authorities and local communities. Yesterday, in Bouar, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) organized a session on the management of conflicts related to the seasonal movement of livestock. A number of participants, including seven women, attended the session. They represented local authorities, Internal Security Forces, civil society and others. Meanwhile, they tell us that yesterday in Bria, 31 armed combatants were disarmed and demobilized. This was accomplished through the framework of the national Disarmament, Demobilization, Reintegration and Repatriation programme. The weapons collected were transported and stored on the premises of the UN Mission.

COVID-19/Mongolia

A quick update from Mongolia, a country we don’t hear much about. Our UN team there, led by Resident Coordinator Tapan Mishra, continues to support authorities respond to the pandemic — addressing health, humanitarian, and socioeconomic needs of Mongolians. Of the 5.4 million vaccine doses that have arrived in the country, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) helped to procure half of those through COVAX and other sources. As of this week, more than 65 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. UNICEF helped to expand cold chain capacity and to build a new central vaccine storage facility, and the UN team has provided personal protective equipment, including oxygen supplies, as well as training for healthcare workers and journalists.