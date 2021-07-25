COVID-19 in Mongolia – Switzerland sends medical assistance worth CHF 850,000

Switzerland is helping Mongolia to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday 12 July, Swiss Humanitarian Aid sent 40 respirators and 45 oxygen concentrators to Ulaanbaatar with a total value of around CHF 850,000.

In view of the public health situation in Mongolia and in response to a request for assistance from the Mongolian authorities, Swiss Humanitarian Aid has decided to support the country in its efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Federal Air Transport Service plane left Dübendorf on Monday for Ulaanbaatar. In addition to the 40 respirators provided by the Swiss Armed Forces Pharmacy, the shipment also includes 45 oxygen concentrators.

The equipment will be received in Ulaanbaatar by the local authorities and then transported to various sites, in particular to hospitals specialising in care for women and children. The Swiss representation in Mongolia is in close contact with the authorities to ensure that humanitarian goods are distributed fairly based on need, in accordance with humanitarian principles.

Mongolia is a priority country of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). In addition to this equipment, the SDC has also donated CHF 150,000 to the Mongolian Ministry of Health for the purchase of three X-ray machines.

Strong Swiss support to combat COVID-19 in Asia

The shipment sent to Mongolia on Monday is the fourth delivery of humanitarian goods from Switzerland to Asia in the past few weeks. Swiss Humanitarian Aid, which is part of the FDFA, has already sent 13 tonnes of relief supplies to India (06.05.2021), 30 tonnes to Nepal (21.05.2021) and 16 tonnes to Sri Lanka (07.06.2021). Switzerland is constantly monitoring the health situation worldwide in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. It stands ready to respond to requests for support wherever possible.

