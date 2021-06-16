Climate Risk Country Profile - Mongolia

This profile is intended to serve as public goods to facilitate upstream country diagnostics, policy dialogue, and strategic planning by providing comprehensive overviews of trends and projected changes in key climate parameters, sector-specific implications, relevant policies and programs, adaptation priorities and opportunities for further actions. Mongolia is a landlocked country of East Asia characterized by unique ecosystems and cultures. The contribution of agriculture to Mongolia’s economy has declined in recent years, constituting 12% of GDP, compared to the 50% contribution from the service sector. Historical climate warming is believed to have taken place at some of the fastest rates in the world in Mongolia and other shifts in climate dynamics are already strongly impacting on lives and livelihoods. In response, Mongolia has engaged closely with international efforts to mitigate climate change and its impacts.

This profile provides a number of key messages regarding the future of climate risk for Mongolia, including: