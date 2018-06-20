2017 National Study on Gender-based Violence in Mongolia

Foreword

We have the pleasure to present the report of the very first nation-wide survey on gender-based violence, using internationally recognized methodologies. The research has been carried out by the National Statistics Office (NSO) with technical assistance by UNFPA. Given the highly sensitive nature of the subject-matter, the survey has been conducted under the name “Women’s life health and life experience”.

The survey seeks to establish the forms, prevalence, causes and effects of violence against women, and to collect quantitative and qualitative data for a solid substantiation of the indicators and targets of the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in relation to SDG Goal 5, in the Mongolia’s context, allowing for international comparisons. Furthermore, the findings of the survey will provide Mongolia’s policy makers and decision makers as well as international organizations and other users with a knowledge base for policy and programme development and serve as a critical source of information for scholars and researchers to undertake other in-depth studies and analyses.

We sincerely thank members of the Survey’s Advisory Panel, as well as the project Steering Committee, for the valuable advice, suggestions, cooperation and support they have extended in designing the survey and developing its questionnaire. We would also like to extend our appreciation to Swiss Development Cooperation and the Government of Australia for providing financial support.

This survey was not possible without tireless efforts of the members of the Survey Core Team, who carefully planned, organized and carried out such a large-scale survey. Interviewers undertook an extremely challenging job of collecting information from households and women, and managers at the NSO central and local offices as well as aimag, soum and bagh leaders and staff provided policy, technical and other essential support. Their commitment and strong leadership should not go unnoticed.

We would like to express our special appreciation to all women respondents who fully collaborated by sharing their essential and delicate experiences. We are all together in eliminating violence in Mongolia, without which the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals will not be possible. We dedicate this Survey result for the equality of Mongolia’s populations, and for a society free of violence.