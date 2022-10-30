WFP Moldova Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

11,183 people assisted in September 2022

US$ 870,000 distributed through cash-based transfers

US$ 31 m six months (October 2022 - March 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Food Assistance (Hot meals): WFP continues to provide three hot meals per day to 2,039 residents of 40 Refugee Accommodation Centres (RAC) in Moldova.

Where government-approved kitchen facilities are available at RACs, WFP provides commodity vouchers worth 100 Lei per-person (approximately USD 5) per day for the RAC managers to purchase food to cook onsite. If cooking facilities are not available, local caterers or restaurants provide the food, thereby helping the economy in these remote communities. In September,

WFP reached the milestone of 1 million hot meals delivered to Ukrainian refugees in Moldova since the beginning of its operations in the country in March 2022.

The Government of Moldova is revising its regulations and standards for the provision of hot meals and other food-related support to vulnerable Moldovans. WFP has offered its technical expertise to support the Government, the local social assistance department, and their partners to reform the legislative policies, upgrade social canteens to meet the new standards, and explore the possibility to utilize these social canteens in the food assistance provided in RACs.

Cash based transfers to Moldovan families hosting refugees: WFP provides cash-based assistance to Moldovan households hosting refugees from Ukraine.

The amount of cash transfers is based on the number of refugees hosted: families hosting one to four refugees receive 3900 Lei/ household (USD 201) while families hosting five or more refugees receive 4800 Lei/ household (USD 248).

More than three rounds of cash-based transfers have taken place reaching over 12,000 unique households and injected more than USD 4 million into the local economy. In September, 3,048 households have received cash assistance through the third round. WFP completed the harmonisation of cycles with its international cooperating partners: People In Need and Catholic Relief Service. Registration for the fourth round has been completed by all agencies and payments will start in October.

WFP and the TPM partner also conducted 43 spot check visits to RACs to monitor the hot meal provision and interview the beneficiaries. Out of the 62 refugees who were interviewed, 86 percent were satisfied with the hot meals, 6 percent were neutral, while 8 percent were dissatisfied with the limited food variety. In response,

WFP is working with partners and food providers to diversify the meals.