WFP Moldova Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

3,018 people assisted in October 2022

US$ 905,400 distributed through cash-based transfers

US$ 22.4 m six months (November 2022 - April 2023) net funding requirements*

This includes contingency plan for 100,000 people in case of influx

Operational Updates

• WFP continues to provide three hot meals per day to refugees residing in of Refugee Accommodation Centres (RAC) in Moldova. In October 3,018 refugees in 47 RACs received support through WFPs cooperating partners.

Where government-approved kitchen facilities are available, WFP provides commodity vouchers worth 100 Lei per-person (approximately USD 5) per day for the RAC managers to purchase food to cook on-site. If cooking facilities are not available, local caterers have been contracted to provide the meals, thereby helping the economy in communities. WFP has delivered nearly 1.4 million hot meals to refugees from Ukraine since starting operations in March 2022.

• WFP continues its cash-based assistance to support Moldovan households hosting refugees to help offset the costs of accommodating extra people. So far 12,148 hosting households have been assisted through three rounds of support from March to September 2022. The entitlements for the fourth round will be made in November after the completion of the verification exercise in October.

• WFP together with UNICEF, UNHCR and UNFPA in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has initiated a joint programme on an unprecedented scale in Moldova. The programme will provide emergency cash assistance for at least six months to 40,000 vulnerable households (around 120,000 individuals) and integrating shock response into the National Social Protection System. The objective is to meet immediate to medium-term needs while promoting social cohesion. This initiative works towards the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17 (Partnerships for the goals) and will contribute the Moldova United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2023-2027.

• As part of its support to the national social protection strategy, WFP has extended its technical expertise to support the Government and its partners to upgrade selected social canteens that support the most vulnerable in communities. These upgrades will improve work and hygiene conditions, energy efficiency and ensure a legacy for hosting communities while also supporting refugees. in August to 80 percent in September 2022. While 56 percent of hosting households did not need to use any food-related coping strategies, the households relying on less preferred/less expensive food significantly increased to 75 percent in September from 42 percent in August.

This increase could be directly attributed to food price inflation in the country. The main sources of income for host households were pensions, skilled and unskilled formal jobs. All assisted households reported receiving and accessing assistance safely.