WFP to issue a second round of cash assistance to Moldovan families hosting refugees [EN/RU/RO]

Chisinau, June 3,2022 – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) will issue a second round of cash assistance to Moldovan families hosting refugees from Ukraine, to help them reduce the burden of additional costs of food and other essential needs.

Douglas Mercado, WFP’s Head of Office in Moldova, said the second round will target the already registered households who received cash assistance in the first round as well as new families currently hosting two or more refugees for more than one week. WFP and its cooperating partners will work closely with local authorities and communities to verify the registered families as well as identify and register new families currently hosting refugees.

“Our aim is to ensure Moldovan families have support to meet essential needs, including food,” said Mr. Mercado. “Initially this was meant to be a one-off cash assistance, however our assessments at household levels, after the first round, indicate that there are increasing costs associated with basic needs among the Moldovan population. We have to make sure that they are protected and are not forced to make difficult choices” he added.

At least 10,471 Moldovan families received the first round of cash assistance of 3500 LEI (USD 190) transferred to them between April and May 2022. The second round of the same amount (3500 LEI) is expected during the last week of June.

The registered and verified families will receive a SMS from Western Union notifying them to collect the second round of cash from their nearest branch. The families will have 30 days to withdraw their cash. New or unregistered host families in Chisinau can use the online registration portal ( UAHelp) where both the head of the host family and the refugee(s) are required to register using the same code received upon the online registration.

In other regions of the Republic of Moldova, families can register in person at their local municipal councils between June 6th and 20th.

This cash assistance is a tangible contribution to alleviate financial stress on the government and the hosting families. The cash-based assistance program, part of WFP’s response to the Ukraine crisis in Moldova, was launched on March 25th, 2022, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and other cooperating partners.

For more information or support on registration please contact us via the following:

WFP Hotline number: 080010890

For media inquiries please contact:

Jamillah Mwanjisi Communications Officer- WFP Moldova

email: Jamillah.mwanjisi@wfp.org

Tel:+373-69127936 / +393496226211 (WhatsApp)

NOTES:

• WFP works with the following cooperating partners: Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation Moldova, Catholic Relief Services, ACTED, People in Need Moldova, World Vision, and Solidarités International. The programme is coordinated with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection. • Stories and case studies: Multimedia Hub (wfp.org)