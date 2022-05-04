WFP announces May 7th as deadline to register for cash assistance for hosting families [EN/RU/RO]

Chisinau, 3rd May 2022 – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is encouraging Moldovan families hosting refugees from Ukraine to continue to register to receive cash assistance before the registration closes on May 7th, 2022.

The cash assistance aims to support households hosting at least two or more refugees and staying with them for more than a week, meet additional costs for food and other essential needs.

To register for assistance, families in Chisinau can use the online registration portal ( UAHelp) where both the head of the host family and the refugee(s) are required to register using the same code received upon the online registration.

In other regions of the Republic of Moldova, families can continue to register in person at their local municipal councils before the May 7th deadline.

To date, more than 8,200 people have requested to be registered, out of which 6,700 have been confirmed. More than 6,200 households have already received their cash transfers and the rest are being processed and will be finalised within the next few days.

“The Moldovan families have been very generous; opening their homes to support their neighbours who are in distress,” said Cesar Arroyo, WFP’s Head of Office in Moldova. “This support will provide some relief to both the refugees and the host families. We encourage every host family to register before the deadline.”

The cash-based assistance program, part of WFP humanitarian response in Moldova, was launched on March 25th, 2022, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Moldova hosts more than 90,000 refugees from Ukraine, majority of them hosted by Moldovans, others renting empty apartments and hotel rooms and the remaining at the Refugee Accommodation Centres across the country. In addition to the cash assistance, WFP through its partners, provides hot meals and voucher assistance to refugees in Moldova.

For more information or support on registration please contact our Hotline number: +373 60865841

For media inquiries please contact:

Jamillah Mwanjisi Communications Officer- WFP Moldova

email: Jamillah.mwanjisi@wfp.org

Tel: Tel:+373-69127936 / +393496226211 (WhatsApp)

NOTES:

• WFP works with Cooperating Partners including Catholic Relief Services, Helvetas, People in Need Moldova, World Vision, and Solidarités International. The programme is coordinated with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency – and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

• More information on the program: HERE