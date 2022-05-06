Updated Displacement survey: Ukrainian refugees and third-country nationals - Displacement patterns, needs and Intentions survey, 9 March – 22 April 2022

Since 24 February 2022, increasing numbers of refugees and third-country nationals entering the Republic of Moldova have been registered amid the war in Ukraine. As of 22 April, Moldovan authorities have reported 430,226 arrivals from Ukraine, of whom 393,192 are Ukrainian refugees and 37,034 third-country nationals.

This is the third fact sheet that summarizes the results of displacement surveys initiated by IOM in partnership with UN Women to assess the needs and vulnerabilities of refugees and third-countries nationals fleeing into the Republic of Moldova from Ukraine. This report presents an analysis based on the 9,978 interviews conducted between 9 March and 22 April 2022, out of which 9,045 were interviewed at four Moldovan border crossing points – Otaci and Palanca (at entry), and Leuseni and Giurgiulesti (at exit) – as well as in three transit locations – MoldExpo, the Ukrainian Consulate, and a bus station in Chisinau, the capital city.

Additionally, 933 interviews were conducted in temporary placement centres and private accommodations, using an extended questionnaire based on the Displacement Tracking Matrix tool.