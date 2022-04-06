The United States provides $50 million to Moldova in u.s. assistance funding to alleviate human and economic consequences of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

On April 6, Administrator Power announced $50 million of additional economic and development assistance to bolster Moldova’s resilience to the long-term economic consequences of Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion, neighboring countries have felt the reverberations of the war. The Moldovan government and the people of Moldova have demonstrated extraordinary generosity and leadership in responding to the refugee crisis from the war in Ukraine, receiving the most refugees from Ukraine per capita. These resources will ensure that Moldova can continue to welcome refugees with the dignity and compassion they have shown for weeks.

Additional support from USAID will also advance Moldova’s long-term economic and democratic aspirations. With these resources, USAID will help catalyze economic recovery and mitigate effects of loss of trade due to the conflict. This assistance also will advance long-term goals of improving the transparency, efficiency and competitiveness of key sectors of Moldova’s economy and strengthening market linkages with Europe and Western partners. The additional resources will also allow USAID to expand its efforts to build resilience across a range of public institutions and key sectors routinely targeted by Kremlin malign influence, including its democratic institutions, media sector, and energy systems and infrastructure.

This additional assistance follows the $50 million announced by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on April 3 to support Moldova’s response and key lines of effort of the Moldova Support Platform, launched April 5 in Berlin. Since February 24, the United States has committed an additional $130 million to support the response to the crisis and efforts to strengthen Moldova’s democratic and economic resiliency.