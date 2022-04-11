UNHCR - WFP : Cash assistance for refugees and host communities in Moldova, abril 2022

Overview of the UN cash assistance in Moldova

On 25 March 2022, in the presence of the Minister of Labor and Social Protection, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) officially launched a cash-based assistance program in Moldova for refugees from Ukraine and Moldovan host communities.

Under the overall coordination of the Government UNHCR is offering cash assistance grants to persons who fled Ukraine, while WFP is providing one-time cash payments will be for households currently hosting refugees from Ukraine.