UNHCR Moldova update, 4 April 2022

Key Developments

Berlin will host a donor conference on April 5 to help non-EU country Moldova cope with an influx of Ukrainian refugees. The conference, coorganised with France and Romania.

The Labour and Social Protection Ministry will cover the operating costs of temporary placement centers for refugees (which are subordinate to central public authorities) (MMPS). The Finance Ministry will allocate the funds necessary to operate the centers managed by local mayors based on MMPS's centralized requests.

The Commission for Emergency Situations (CSE) decided today, March 31, 2022, to reorganize the Single Crisis Management Centre (GCC)

HIGHLIGHTS

5373 enrolled for cash assistance (as of 4 April). The cash-based assistance programme in Moldova is being implemented under the overall coordination of Ministry of Labour and Social Security and UNHCR. UNHCR is working together with WFP under Cash assistance.

595 persons have been transferred from Moldova to Austria and Germany (19 March -4 April). The Air Transfer Program operates in coordination with the government of Moldova, IOM, and EU+ Member States, and provides free air transportation directly from Moldova to some EU+ countries for vulnerable refugees

34,780 people have moved through Moldova in the Green Corridors. (As of March 29). In cooperation with the Government of Moldova, IOM and other humanitarian agencies, UNHCR has established “Green Corridors” that provide for safe movement of refugees who wish to travel on to the EU.

126 frontline responders trained on GBV, trafficking in persons.

8,000 refugees reached with trafficking awareness message

76 staff including 45 international and 31 national staff.

Field/ Protection Team visited 13 sites and assessed the protection and basic needs as well as risks at border crossing points, refugee accommodation centers and transportation hubs.

UNHCR currently has a stockpile in Moldova 3,322 family tents, 3,000 winterization kits, 33,456 HT blankets, 4,852 sleeping bags, 1,040 kitchen sets,1,536 solar lamps,1,000 plastic tarpaulins. 21 heavy duty light vehicles imported for onward donation to the authorities

14 partners supported with connectivity by Refugee Emergency telecommunication team at UNHCR. The UNHCR-led Refugee Emergency Telecommunications Sector (RETS) is the coordinating body for IT and communications assessment and service delivery in refugee emergencies.

5000 children and caregiver provided integrated services. UNICEF and UNHCR jointly operate three Blue Dots at the Otaci border crossing (north), Palanca border crossing (south) and Moldexpo reception centre (Chisinau) and run a national Blue Dot Taskforce.

Challenges

• The rapid pace of refugee outflows put Moldova's capacity to cope to the test, as the country was already reeling from the energy crisis and socioeconomic impact of COVID-19.

• In light of the foregoing, access to basic needs and services continues to be inconsistent throughout the country, affecting individuals with special needs.

• Illegal crossings are increasing, particularly among men aged 18-60 who are unable to exit Ukraine through official BCPs.

• A lack of systematic screening of at-risk children at the border, and humanitarian partners' capacity to identify them at service points is limited.

• GBV risks associated with informal shelter, reception and transit facilities, and private transportation arrangements for onward movement.

• Inadequate information provided to Ukrainian refugees during travel and accommodation

• Family separation results in an increased burden of care for women and UASC.

• The unique situation and response to children with disabilities and children from minority groups (Roma)

• Recruitment of local staff due to a human resource shortage