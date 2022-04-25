UNHCR Moldova update, 16 April 2022

Main Developments

• UNHCR is now managing the green line (helpline) dedicated to receiving and addressing queries from refugees.

• UNHCR, in support of efforts by the Government and in coordination with IOM and WFP, is making preparatory measures and planning in case of a potential refugee influx.

• UNHCR is engaging with partners in the Moldova UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) in the spirit of the overarching principles of "leave no one behind" and "reaching the furthest behind first”.

• UNHCR, in support of the Government’s efforts, is coordinating with partners to strengthen protection responses, referral pathways, communication with communities and capacity building of frontline responders.

Operational Response

• 18,000 individual refugees have been enrolled and issued bank cards for UNHCR’s MPCA programme, of whom 88 per cent are women and 12 per cent are persons over the age of 60. Five enrolment centres are operational in the country, with mobile teams supporting enrolment in other locations. As of 16 April, over $2.1 million has been disbursed by the UNHCR cash programme. UNHCR is coordinating the cash assistance with WFP’s cash assistance for host families. UNICEF is partnering with UNHCR to provide cash assistance to refugees.

Launched on 1 March 2022, the green line (0800 800 11) received over 10,500 calls between 1 March and 8 April. On average, more than 250 calls are received per day.

• The Joint Crisis Management Center has requested UNHCR to conduct site assessments for a total of approximately 30 potential sites of various types as part of its contingency planning standby capacity. UNHCR is putting together two teams of partners to conduct the assessments by the end of the coming week. Teams comprised of expertsfrom UNHCR, IOM, World Food Programme, UNICEF, and ACTED worked in collaboration with local authorities to conduct site assessments.

• To discuss the mid-to-long term priorities for the accommodation of refugees in Moldova, UNHCR convened the first meeting with IOM, WFP, CRS, UNICEF, ACTED, Solidarite, and Moldova for Peace. The strategy will encompass support to host communities, engagement with civil society, linkages to local and national initiatives and programmes.

• UNHCR has received 114 family tent and winterization kits from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid. They are now in the UNHCR warehouse.

• UNHCR is in discussions with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection on UNHCR assistance to the Ministry through UNHCR’s partner LCA for the provision of additional staff, payment of utilities, and provision of furniture and other information technology equipment.

• UNHCR is leading the local coordination at the Palanca Border Crossing Point (BCP) and working together with authorities and partners for establishment of registration point for refugees arriving as part of the contingency plan to receive 100,000 refugees. UNHCR is in the process of procuring the services for the CCTV to be installed at Palanca BCP. In addition, UNHCR has contracted security company that has deployed four unarmed security guards at Palanca bus stop to assist with security on site.

• UNHCR is conducting field missions to locations with established coordination structures to assess coordination needs and improve coordination support. A mission has been conducted to Otaci on 12 April, and a follow-up mission will take place on 20 April to Palanca. Identified needs include support on provision of translation services to enhance communication between INGOs and local authorities/organizations, as well as enhancing communication between national coordination mechanisms and local ones for improved information sharing, follow up on actions, and alignment between local and national strategies.

• UNHCR partners Law Center of Advocates, ACTED, and INTERSOS are stationed at border crossing points, and refugee accommodation centres to provide transportation, protection monitoring, vulnerability screening, and counselling. The strengthening of the referral mechanism is currently underway. Sim cards for vulnerable refugees are also distributed at the borders.

• UNHCR presented the concept of the Virtual Humanitarian Aid platform (VHAP), which is also approved by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection. The VHAP is intended to link the Government Ukraine help system to resources available from the international organization.

• UNHCR’s Refugee Emergency Telecommunications Sector (RETS) has provided internet connectivity at the office of the Guardianship Authorities of the district of Ștefan Vodă, the Palanca border crossing point, four Refugee Accommodation Centres (RAC) (one in Chișinău municipality, two RACs in the district of Bălți, and one RAC in the district of Anenii Noi). Four other operational sites remain connected to RETS Wi-Fi networks: Palanca Humanitarian Hub, Palanca Blue Dot, Otaci, and Căușeni Train Station.

• UNHCR is working together with the partners to update the 5W Dashboard, which includes more than 700 activities across Moldova. UNHCR developed a publicly available dashboard that details total displacement figures for both Ukrainian nationals and third-country nationals arriving from Ukraine.

Key challenges

• Access to basic needs and services continues to be inconsistent throughout the country, affecting individuals with special needs.

• Illegal crossings are increasing, particularly among men aged 18-60 who are unable to exit Ukraine through official BCPs.

• A lack of systematic screening of at-risk children at the border and humanitarian partners' capacity to identify them at service points is limited.

• Capacity of the local NGOs and civil society to respond to specific needs of the persons at risk.

• Family separation due to inability of men to leave Ukraine has increased protection risks for both vulnerable women and children.

• Recruitment of local staff due to a human resource shortage continues to be a challenge.