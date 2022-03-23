UNHCR Moldova: Ukraine Emergency Response (March 2022)

UNHCR Moldova response in numbers

199 trips supporting 4,440 refugee to move under green corridor and on-going

88 departures supported for Austria under EU Air Transfer and on-going

105 Government run Refugee Accommodations (capacity of 9,126 indiv.) supported to expand capacity

1959 tents

2500 sleeping mats

1,000 plastic tarpaulin

5000 solar lamps

7,928 high thermal blankets

5000 sleeping bags

2503 winter kits delivered

80 Laptops delivered to authorities

DATA AND TRENDS

As of the morning of 19 March 2022, a total of 359,056 refugees arrived from Ukraine through official border crossing points with Ukraine, 91% are Ukrainians and the remaining 9% are third country nationals.

UNHCR has consulted with a network of key informants in the refugee community and other stakeholders to gain an overview of the movement trends following the announcement of a conflict in Ukraine, that resulted in a regional humanitarian crisis. Over 3.2 million Ukrainians have already fled their homes into neighbouring countries. Moldova is one of the main refugee-hosting countries and a transit country for onward movements.

WORKING WITH PARTNERS

• Government of Moldova together with UNHCR works in close coordination with more than 100 humanitarian actors including UN agencies, NGOs, INGOs to provide refugees response.

• UNHCR and partner agencies work to maximize efficiency and minimize duplication in the delivery of humanitarian programs throughout Moldova through the Refugee Coordination Model with working groups as Protection (UNHCR) including child protection (with UNICEF) and SGBV (with UNFPA), education sectors (UNICEF), PSEA network (UNFPA and UNHCR), Gender Task Force (UN WOMEN), accommodation sector (housing, , food distribution and transportation - UNHCR), health and nutrition sector (WHO), logistics and supply sector (UNHCR & WFP), durable solutions and resilience (UNDP), and information management (UNHCR) working groups.

• UNHCR has Project Partnership Agreements with two local NGOs: the Law Centre for Advocates (legal assistance and representation, capacity building, border and detention monitoring) and the Charity Centre for Refugees (cash assistance, referral to different institutions). UNHCR initiated partnerships with three international NGOs: ACTED & REACH (transportation and communication support, access to essential and hygiene services to the displaced populations, support to local authorities running a warehouse, information management support, services mapping, border monitoring etc.), Catholic Relief Services (working with local NGOs Caritas Moldova and Diaconia in services related to the provision of multipurpose cash assistance (MPCA) for basic needs for refugees and asylum seekers from Ukraine; activities under this project include preparation for the delivery of multi-purpose grants: enrolment, data validation, cash card management and distribution, and community engagement) and INTERSOS (providing