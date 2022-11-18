Understanding the information ecosystem: Roma refugees in Moldova (September 2022)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Eight months into the Russia-Ukraine war, Roma refugees in Moldova, continue to face significant barriers to accessing the information necessary to make decisions for themselves and their families and to access humanitarian services. The assessment shows that some barriers are well documented and have impacted their access to timely, verified, and actionable information long before their arrival in Moldova. These include a deeply ingrained distrust of authority figures (in particular, the Government), poor access to education, and lower literacy skills than other refugee groups. Other barriers are more recent, resulting from the new structural inequities they are facing in Moldova.

Here are the main findings from the assessment: