Understanding the information ecosystem: Roma refugees in Moldova (September 2022)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Eight months into the Russia-Ukraine war, Roma refugees in Moldova, continue to face significant barriers to accessing the information necessary to make decisions for themselves and their families and to access humanitarian services. The assessment shows that some barriers are well documented and have impacted their access to timely, verified, and actionable information long before their arrival in Moldova. These include a deeply ingrained distrust of authority figures (in particular, the Government), poor access to education, and lower literacy skills than other refugee groups. Other barriers are more recent, resulting from the new structural inequities they are facing in Moldova.
Here are the main findings from the assessment:
-
Roma community is an important information source: Information sources that are most trusted and relied upon for Roma refugees are other Roma community members. They are either refugees, cultural mediators, or Roma support organizations. This approach ensures that information that does reach the community is in the appropriate language, contextualised, and shared in a culturally appropriate manner. On the other hand, this can place pressure on Roma organizations and limit access to a diverse range of information, as Roma refugees are not able to search and source information for themselves independently or compare a variety of sources due to limited access to mobile phones/computers as well as due to low levels of literacy.
-
Trust is heavily influenced by the message carriers: The fact that the Roma community prefers to receive information from other Roma community members heavily influences the dynamics of trust in information and its providers. Roma refugees are often wary of information coming directly from the Government, relief agencies, or volunteers until it is verified by another Roma community member.
-
Language and Literacy are a barrier: Members of the Roma refugee community, compared to the other refugees from Ukraine, have greater literacy difficulties. Women, the elderly, and people living with disabilities are more likely not to read and write or are doing so with difficulty[1] This limits their access to printed and online information of services available to them, as well as their access to feedback and complaints mechanisms.