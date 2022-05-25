Ukraine Situation - Moldova: Weekly update (11 - 17 May 2022)

• On May 10, the Secretary-General concluded his visit to Moldova, where he met with President Maia Sandu. During that meeting, he thanked the Moldovan government and people for their immense generosity and solidarity towards those fleeing Ukraine.

• Special Representative to the Secretary-General on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence visited Moldova, where she visited UNHCR supported services at MoldExpo.

During her visit, she provided recommendations for improved prevention and protection from sexual violence as well as for conflict-related trafficking. She highlighted that UNHCR has a robust GBV mainstreaming to connect survivors to specialized support.

• UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, Kelly Clements, concluded a four day (8-11 May 2022) visit to Moldova with gratitude to the people and Government of Moldova for their hospitality and offered full support to the government and people of Moldova including support in the contingencies