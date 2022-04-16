Ukraine Situation - Moldova : Temporary homes and temporary jobs for the refugees from Ukraine that cross the border to Moldova Issue brief #1 (13 April 2022)

More than 260 refugees from Ukraine found jobs in Moldova. Some of them continue to do similar activities to those in their hometown, while others should change their specialization. Galina, a refugee from Ukraine, lives in Soroca city now, in the North of the Republic of Moldova, having a temporary home and a temporary job.

She worked in Ukraine as an accountant for seven years. In the first days of the war, Galina and her family fled Ukraine. They found shelter in Soroca to live, and with the help of a local NGO, Galina obtained employment documents and was hired at a local garment factory. "Now I have to earn a living and do something else. And time passes faster if you have a job and don't wait. My new colleagues are compassionate, helped me, explained and showed me what to do." says Galina. Her new colleagues appreciate her dedication to work and help her to succeed.

Like Galina, dozens of other refugees have benefitted from legal aid, helping people obtain identity documents, seek employment, and enroll their children in school or kindergartens.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, more than 400 refugees have received legal aid and psycho-social support from "DACIA" Youth Resource Center in Soroca. The NGO is a member of the Regional Dialogue Platform for Access to Justice, supported by UNDP Moldova and with the financial support of Sweden.