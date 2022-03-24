Moldova + 1 more

Ukraine Situation - Moldova Response - Accommodation and Transport Sector - 21-03-2022

Situation at Transit Hotspots (THS)

Update:

  • Several services increased
  • Hot meals fully covered - WFP on standby if need be
  • Site plan developed by SDC experts, awaiting for approval from local authorities
    • More waiting areas
    • More containers
    • Increased hygiene services (toilets), handwashing stations installed soon
    • As solid waste has increased, local municipalities of BCP need extra financial support (to cover fuel for trucks, staff, garbage bins). If needs increase further, extra trucks may be needed

