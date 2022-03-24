Moldova + 1 more
Ukraine Situation - Moldova Response - Accommodation and Transport Sector - 21-03-2022
Situation at Transit Hotspots (THS)
Update:
- Several services increased
- Hot meals fully covered - WFP on standby if need be
- Site plan developed by SDC experts, awaiting for approval from local authorities
- More waiting areas
- More containers
- Increased hygiene services (toilets), handwashing stations installed soon
- As solid waste has increased, local municipalities of BCP need extra financial support (to cover fuel for trucks, staff, garbage bins). If needs increase further, extra trucks may be needed