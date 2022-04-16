Ukraine Situation - Moldova: Refugee Inter-Agency Gender-based violence sub-working group (GBV SWG) Update #01 - April 2022 [EN/RO]

SITUATION OVERVIEW

With the vast majority of refugees in Moldova being women (65%) and children (36%), addressing the protection of women and girls is of utmost concern. A significant proportion are women-head of households, single women, adolescent girls, older women, who are at heightened risk of GBV. Urgent action is needed to prevent gender-based violence (GBV) and respond to its life-threatening consequences.

Increased risks exist of conflict-related sexual violence, trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, sexual exploitation and abuse by humanitarian workers, as well as pre-existing and increased displacement related risks of intimate partner violence. Risks of GBV are increased in the context of informal shelter, reception and transit facilities, refugee accommodation centres, private arrangements for transportation from the border to transit facilities and onward to other countries.