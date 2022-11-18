Ukraine situation: Moldova: Child Protection Sub Working Group - Child Protection Referral Pathways for South

Immediate response:

• Provide a safe and caring response

• Respect the confidentiality and wishes of the child / caregiver, except in the case of mandatory reporting (see below)

• Provide information about available case management services

• Facilitate referral to relevant case management services when child/caregiver assents/consents

• For child survivors of sexual violence, ensure immediate (within 72 hours) access to medical care

• In case of immediate safety or security risk to the child, consult child protection case manager to determine child’s best interest

Refer to Guardianship Authority (see below) or police if:

• There are immediate safety and security risks to others

• It is in the best interest of the child because of:

o Immediate safety or security risks to the child that require protection or police assistance

o Risk of imminent forced or early marriage

o Severe neglect

Mandatory reporting:

According to Moldovan law, all suspected or confirmed cases of child abuse, neglect, exploitation, or trafficking must be immediately reported to the Guardianship Authorities. Please contact UNHCR and UNICEF for further assistance.