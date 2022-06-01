Ukraine Response Republic of Moldova: Third Country Nationals (TCNs) Displacement Survey (Date of Data Collection : 9 March – 12 May 2022)

As the war in Ukraine has entered its fourth month, the civilian population is bearing the burden of ongoing hostilities. Since the onset of the war, Ukrainian refugees and Third Country Nationals (TCNs) have been fleeing from Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova; From 24 February to 12 May 2022, the Moldovan authorities have reported a cumulative total of 459,608 arrivals from Ukraine into the Republic of Moldova, of whom 420,772 (91.6%) are Ukrainian refugees and 38,836 (8.4%) TCNs. (Source: General Inspectorate for Border Police).

To inform an evidence based response, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in partnership with UN Women, conducted a displacement survey with 12,814 Ukrainian refugees and TCNs in entry and exit border crossing points (BCP): Otaci, Palanca, Tudora, Giurgiulesti, Leuseni; and in transit centres: MoldExpo, the Ukrainian Consulate and the main bus station in Chisinau; and in reception centres and private accommodations between 09 Marchand 12May 2022.