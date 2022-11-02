Ukraine Response - Republic of Moldova: Third Country Nationals (TCNs) Displacement Analysis (Data available as of 30 October 2022)

Between 24 February and 30 October 2022, Ukrainian refugees represented 90 per cent (608,734) of all individuals registered at entry from Ukraine (UKR) to the Republic of Moldova (MDA). The remaining ten per cent (67,497) were Third Country Nationals (TCNs). Similarly, Ukrainian refugees represent 89 per cent (305,455) of all individuals registered leaving the Republic of Moldova towards Romania (ROU) during the reporting period and the remaining 11 per cent (35,944) were TCNs. This report focuses on the observable trends in the data on TCNs who entered the Republic of Moldova from Ukraine and analyzes data concerning their stay or their subsequent movement out of the country.