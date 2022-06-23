Ukraine Response - Republic of Moldova, Surveys with Ukrainian Nationals and Third Country Nationals - Displacement Patterns, Needs and Intentions Surveys, 9 March - 12 May 2022

As the war in Ukraine has entered its fourth month, the civilian population is bearing the burden of ongoing hostilities. Since the onset of the war, refugees from Ukraine and Third Country Nationals (TCNs) not in need of international protection have been fleeing from Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova. From 24 February to 12 May 2022, the Moldovan authorities have reported a cumulative total of 459,608 arrivals from Ukraine into the Republic of Moldova, of whom 420,772 (91.6%) are Ukrainian refugees and 38,836 (8.4%) TCNs (Source: General Inspectorate for Border Police).

This is the fourth fact sheet that summarizes the findings of the displacement survey conducted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in partnership with UN Women, to assess the humanitarian needs and intentions of refugees from Ukraine and TCNs fleeing into the Republic of Moldova from Ukraine. This report presents an analysis based on the 12,814 interviews conducted between 09 March and 12 May 2022, out of which 11,881 interviews took place in entry and exit border crossing points (BCPs): Otaci, Palanca and Tudora (entry from Ukraine), and Giurgiulesti, Leuseni (exit towards Romania), and in transit centres in Chisinau: Moldexpo, the Ukrainian Consulate and the main bus station. Additionally, 933 interviews were conducted in reception centres and private accommodations.