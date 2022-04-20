Ukraine Response - Republic of Moldova Displacement Surveys Third Country Nationals - Displacement patterns, needs and intentions surveys, 9 March - 8 April 2022

Since 24 February 2022, increasing numbers of refugees and third-country nationals entering the Republic of Moldova have been registered amid the war in Ukraine. As of 08 April, Moldovan authorities have reported 406,662 arrivals from Ukraine, of whom 370,805 are Ukrainian refugees and 35,857 third-country nationals (TCNs) (Source: General Inspectorate for Border Police, Republic of Moldova).

This report is based on 169 surveys done by IOM and UN Women with third-country nationals (non-Ukrainian and non-Moldovan citizens) between 09 March and 8 April 2022. Check p. 4 for more on the methodology.