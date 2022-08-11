Ukraine Response - Republic of Moldova Displacement Data Analysis on Third Country Nationals (as of 01 August 2022)

Between 24 February and 1 August 2022, Ukrainian refugees represent 92 per cent (508,353) of all individuals registered at entry from Ukraine (UKR) to the Republic of Moldova (MDA). The remaining eight per cent (47,062) are other TCNs. Similarly, Ukrainian refugees represent 90 per cent (290,403) of all individuals registered while leaving the Republic of Moldova towards Romania during the reporting period and the remaining 10 per cent (32,829) are TCNs. This report focuses on trends of TCNs from Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova, analyzing data about their stay or their subsequent movement out of the country.