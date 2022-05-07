Ukraine Response 2022 - Republic of Moldova: Ukrainians and TCNs Crossings to Ukraine - DTM’s displacement surveys, 16 – 22 April 2022

Since 24 February 2022, an increasing number of people fleeing from Ukraine to the neighbouring countries has been observed, as a result of the war in Ukraine. At the same time, the number of persons exiting the Republic of Moldova and going back to Ukraine has been sustained.

Since 16 April, IOM’s DTM has deployed displacement surveys with Ukrainians and third country nationals (TCNs) before crossing to Ukraine at two main border crossing points (BCPs) – Palanca and Otaci – in the Republic of Moldova.

Individual crossings back into Ukraine are not necessarily returnees and conclusions on definitive trends cannot yet be drawn. The sample is not representative of all persons crossing to Ukraine, and results should only be considered as indicative.

Socio-demographic profile

Between 16 and 22 April, IOM conducted 251 surveys in Otaci and Palanca BCPs with persons crossing to Ukraine. All the interviewees responded that they left Ukraine because of the war after 24 February. Most of them (96%) were Ukrainian nationals; other countries of nationality identified were Republic of Moldova, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan,

Viet Nam and Armenia.

Most respondents were women (84%), while men represented 16 per cent of the sample. Most respondents were between 30 and 39 years of age (41%) and between 40 and 49 years of age (25%).

Forty-five per cent of women were among 30 and 39 years of age, while 39 per cent of men was in the age group of 60 years and more.