Ukraine Response 2022 Displacement Analysis: Third Country Nationals - Republic of Moldova (Data Available as of 18 July 2022 at 03.00h EET - GMT+3)

Since the onset of the war in Ukraine, a number of people fleeing from Ukraine to neighbouring countries has been observed. This report presents findings based on cumulative and daily registrations, by the General Inspectorate for Border Police (GIBP), since 24 February 2022 onwards, of movements of refugees from Ukraine and other third-country nationals (TCNs) entering from Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova from all Border Crossing Points (BCPs) and exiting the country from all BCPs, towards Romania and towards Ukraine, as well as via flights. In addition, it presents data on those who entered since 24 February and are still present in the country.

Third country nationals represent 8% of all entries to the Republic of Moldova from Ukraine

Between 24 February and 18 July 2022, Ukrainian refugees represent 92 per cent (493,094) of all individuals registered at entry from Ukraine (UKR) to the Republic of Moldova (MDA). The remaining eight per cent (45,508) are TCNs. Similarly, Ukrainian refugees represent 90 per cent (286,437) of all individuals registered while leaving the Republic of Moldova towards Romania during the reporting period and the remaining 10 per cent (32,569) are TCNs.

This report focuses on trends of TCNs from Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova, analyzing data about their stay or their subsequent movement out of the country.