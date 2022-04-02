Ukraine Response 2022 Displacement Analysis: Third country nationals – Republic of Moldova (Data available as of 31 March 2022)

To date, Ukrainian refugees represent 91 per cent (355,133) of all individuals registered at entry from Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova, while the remaining 9 per cent (35,106) are Third-Country Nationals (TCNs).

Similarly, Ukrainian refugees represent 89 per cent (263,628) of all individuals, among those entered the Republic of Moldova since 24 February 2022, to have left the country, while the remaining 11 per cent (31,299) are TCNs.

This report focuses on displacement trends of TCNs from Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova, analyzing data on their stay or subsequent onward movement out of the country.