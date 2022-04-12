Ukraine Response 2022 Displacement Analysis: Third Country Nationals - Republic of Moldova (Data Available as of 12 April 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, an increasing number of persons fleeing from Ukraine to the neighbouring countries has been observed, as a result of the war in Ukraine.

This report is based on cumulative and daily registrations by the General Inspectorate for Border Police (GIBP) of Ukrainian refugees and third-country nationals (TCNs) entering from the territory of the Republic of Moldova at all Border Crossing Points (BCPs), since 24 February 2022, and out them, on the numbers of those who exited the country towards Romania, towards Ukraine and by flight, as well as on number of those who are still present in the Republic of Moldova.

Third-country nationals represent 9% of all entries from Ukraine so far

To date, Ukrainian refugees represent 91 per cent (377,272) of all individuals registered at entry from Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova, while the remaining 9 per cent (36,153) are Third-Country Nationals (TCNs).

Similarly, Ukrainian refugees represent 89 per cent (284,361) of all individuals, among those entered the Republic of Moldova since 24 February 2022, to have left the country by flight, towards Romania or towards Ukraine, while the remaining 11 per cent (32,403) are TCNs.

This report focuses on trends of TCNs from Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova, analyzing data on their stay or subsequent onward movement out of the country.