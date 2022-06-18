Ukraine refugee situation weekly update 2 – 14 June 2022

As of 14 June, a total of 498,896 have arrived in Moldova, with some 85,763 remaining in the country. During the reporting period, the number of refugees from Ukraine arriving in Moldova has fluctuated, the highest number of arrivals per day being reached on 7 June with some 1,647 arriving refugees. As a consequence of the general trend of decrease in arrivals, the number of Refugee Accommodation Centres (RACs) has been reduced to 81. However, the ‘frozen’ RACs remain equipped and ready to be reopened if needed.

During the reporting period, the National Programme on Child Protection for 2022 – 2026 and its implementation Plan have been adopted. The document sets out the objectives and priority actions to be implemented in the next five years and aims at strengthening the social protection system to ensure an efficient and prompt response to children’s needs.

To ensure a wider geographical area as part of the response, UNHCR and its partners maintain a permanent presence at the main border crossing points (i.e., Otaci and Palanca). Additionally, seven Blue Dots are currently operational in Moldova. Blue Dots are operating in the following locations: one in Otaci in the north, one in Palanca in the south, one in Tirasapol, two at the MoldExpo RAC in Chisinau, and two at the border with Romania, at Leuseni and Sculeni. Plans are underway to scale up to further locations.