[Ukraine] Provided Essential Supplies for Ukrainian Refugees in Moldova

PEACE WINDS JAPAN PROVIDING ESSENTIAL SUPPLIES FOR UKRAINIAN REFUGEES IN MOLDOVA

Peace Winds Japan has delivered about four tonnes of supplies and goods to the largest refugee shelter in the capital city of Moldova.

The shelter, in the capital city of Chisinau, provides accommodation for about 300 people. Countless more refugees are staying at other locations in the city and use it as a collection point for food packages and other essential items such as clothing.

Peace Winds staff are working in Moldova to assist the refugees and today they purchased a large amount of goods from the Metro supermarket and delivered it to the nearby shelter using a tractor and large trailer provided by Chisinau City Hall Council.

Items donated to the refugee shelter include a large refrigerator, a microwave oven, 1,200 bags of rice, 1,200 bags of pasta, 600 cartons of apple and orange juice, 50 packs of nappies/diapers, 50 cartons of powdered baby milk and large quantities of shampoo, shower gel, toothpaste and tooth brushes.

Boris is the Head of the Directorate for Health and Social Protection Assistance with Chisinau City Hall Council and he said Peace Winds “is doing a great job here and I want to say they are very efficient”.

“They provide really immediate support with basic needs, so called critical support in assisting refugees from Ukraine and I have had a good interaction with the people from Peace Winds Japan,” Boris said.

“We formulated or identified a list of basic critical needs initially and they immediately provided all requested items and today we are very happy to receive all of them.

“This means there is some basic needs for the kitchen for the refugees like a fridge, a thermos for hot water and also different food products.

“I was very pleased to work with Peace Winds Japan,” Boris said

They are doing everything from the first second, being very efficient and less bureaucratic, an immediate response to all our needs. It has been a pleasure.

This is showing the solidarity of the Japanese people and the Japanese Government and this is a good example to us as an organisation, as a country to follow.

We are very grateful for that and for all the support provided on behalf of Japan and thank you very much.

Ukrainian woman, Inga, fled her home town of Mykolayiv with her mother and daughter. She was lining up with other refugees at the shelter when Peace Winds delivered the donations today.

They are staying in a flat with a host family in Chisinau but eventually hope to move to the Czech Republic.

We stay in a flat with local people and they provide us with food and they come here to the refugee shelter to get some clothes because we only have the clothes we had with us at the time,”

My daughter is now much better here because it is safer here and people are very friendly and help us.

Standing next to the trailer as the goods were being unloaded she was very appreciative of the work being done by Peace Winds to assist the refugees.

“I think the people who try to help it is a very good mission and many people now stay without food, without clothes, without homes so that is very helpful and thank you very much that you provide this help for us,” she said.