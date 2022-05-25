Ukraine Emergency – UNHCR Moldova Relief Supplies Factsheet, 17 May 2022

Main highlights

• UNHCR supply service works closely with partners to ensure speedy and agile service to the stakeholders.

• UNHCR has played a key leadership and coordination role in supply and logistics in Moldova.

• UNHCR worked to ensure effective and timely delivery of goods for the refugee response in Moldova.

• UNHCR will continue to pre-position CRI through HQ and Regional stockpiles in different countries.

• UNHCR maintains two warehouses and maintains a pre-positioned stock of Core Relief Items (CRI) for emergency deployment.