[Ukraine] Distribution of Children Diapers

Due to the high demand, Peace Winds Japan (PWJ) has started distributing diapers for children at the Patria-Lukoil Refugee Accommodation Center (Cinema RAC) operated by the Chisinau City for the first time in our emergency relief project.

Cinema RAC distributes Food and Non-Food Items (NFI) to an average of 625 families (May average) of displaced people from Ukraine on a daily basis. PWJ has been continuously providing Food and NFI since the beginning of the Russian-invasion of Ukraine, in response to requests from people in need. We have currently added children’s diapers to our distribution list as support groups that used to provide baby items to the RAC withdrew their support.

Alina, who evacuated from Mariupol with her two children, said, “Without this distribution, I wouldn’t know how to get diapers for my children tomorrow. It is a great help.”

PWJ will continue to support Ukrainian refugees in Moldova to flexibly respond to the needs on the ground.

This project is supported by funds from Japan Platform and donations from individuals and companies.