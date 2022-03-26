Moldova + 1 more

Terms of Reference: Moldova Humanitarian Supply Chain Working Group (HSCWG)

  • Introduction of the Moldova HSCWG as a coordination tool to bring together humanitarian, development, government and private sector actors to jointly identify and mitigate Humanitarian Supply Chain gaps in Moldova during the refugee crisis.

  • WFP and UNHCR will lead the group. For decisions for actions agreed, there should be a quorum of 10 participants, preferably, with supply chain and operational responsibilities.

  • Key responsibilities of the HSCWG include:

    • Mapping of the logistics capacities and gaps at national level;

    • Support government and stakeholders to identify gaps;

    • Identify organisations and local actors to address gaps;

    • Coordinate between organisations active in the country;

    • Share information with all actors;

    • Focusing on addressing common challenges and issues in an action oriented/solution-based approach;

    • Ensure appropriate links and information sharing/coordination mechanisms between humanitarian actors. Disseminate relevant information to partners;

    • Promote networks and partnerships focusing on strengthening supply chains;

    • Conduct and ensure effective and coherent logistics capacities and capabilities mapping, needs assessment and gaps analysis, involving all relevant partners and avoiding duplication of work among partners

    • Identify resources and capacities within organisations that can be shared for common purposes. Discuss the cost recovery mechanisms to allow access to resources if needed;

    • Share supplier/vendor/service provider information;

    • Link with other active Working Groups/Sectors/Clusters and provide feedback at the HSCWG;

    • Provide relevant logistics information and advice to Inter Agency meetings and forums.;

    • Design and circulate Information Management products to guide members in government/UN/International procedures

