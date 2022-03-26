Terms of Reference: Moldova Humanitarian Supply Chain Working Group (HSCWG)

Key responsibilities of the HSCWG include:

Mapping of the logistics capacities and gaps at national level;

Support government and stakeholders to identify gaps;

Identify organisations and local actors to address gaps;

Coordinate between organisations active in the country;

Share information with all actors;

Focusing on addressing common challenges and issues in an action oriented/solution-based approach;

Ensure appropriate links and information sharing/coordination mechanisms between humanitarian actors. Disseminate relevant information to partners;

Promote networks and partnerships focusing on strengthening supply chains;

Conduct and ensure effective and coherent logistics capacities and capabilities mapping, needs assessment and gaps analysis, involving all relevant partners and avoiding duplication of work among partners

Identify resources and capacities within organisations that can be shared for common purposes. Discuss the cost recovery mechanisms to allow access to resources if needed;

Share supplier/vendor/service provider information;

Link with other active Working Groups/Sectors/Clusters and provide feedback at the HSCWG;

Provide relevant logistics information and advice to Inter Agency meetings and forums.;