Terms of Reference: Gender Task Force (GTF) for Refugee Response in Moldova

Background

Moldova along with Poland are hosting the largest number of refugees per 10 thousand population, 412 and 450 refugees respectively, per 10 thousand inhabitants. As of 10 March, about 106 thousands of Ukrainians refugees reside across the different regions of Moldova. Women and girls make up 66 per cent of all refuges hosted in Moldova.

Effective and equitable service delivery for refugees cannot be achieved without understanding and responding to their specific needs and constraints, as well as risks that they face not only in forced displacement settings but also due to (pre-) existing gender norms, stereotypes and unequal power relations.

For these reasons, integrating gender equality measures as well as age and diversity dimensions into the cross-sectoral refugee response efforts is critical to ensuring that women, girls, boys and men — particularly the most at heightened risk and marginalized — have equitable access to (and benefit from) relief, services and information. Effective refugee response programming takes into account and meets the specific needs of refugees and those affected by crisis. Sectors should make gender equality a central priority in Multi-Sectoral Response Plans, which will guide project partners in designing projects that meet the distinct needs of persons in all their diversity, including women, girls, boys and men equally/equitably, and non-binary (or gender non-conforming) persons

The refugee response must ensure that the different situations, needs, priorities and capacities of affected refugees and host community populations of all genders, ages and diversities, including the most marginalized population groups and those at heightened risk1 , are included and addressed when designing, planning, costing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating the refugee response efforts. This is enabled through a rights-based, needs-based, inclusive and participatory approach to ensure equitable access to and benefit from protection, assistance, services and information, as well as equal and meaningful opportunities to inform, engage in and lead the refugee response. Gender attitudes and gender norms do not always shift together, and do not always progress toward gender equality during forced displacement. Changes in gender norms are complex but some of the patterns might be explained by the lack of access to sexual and reproductive health information and services2 . By facilitating structural changes and developing innovative ways to advance women and girls’ inclusion and active (and safe) engagement, the refugee response can support gender-transformative approaches. Engaging with women-led organizations and promoting the leadership and empowerment of women and girls as decision makers, first responders and resilience builders, while ensuring equal access to adequate services contribute to response effectiveness and communities’ longer-term resilience.

Understanding how crisis affect differently marginalized groups and those at heightened risk through an intersectional lens is key to design gender-responsive and human rights-based humanitarian actions that meet the specific needs and diverse priorities of persons of concern. .The strength and capacities of forcibly displaced and stateless women and girls and their expertise should be included in protection responses, decision-making and leadership structures. .

Humanitarian actors have an obligation to promote gender equality through humanitarian actions in line with the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) ‘Gender Equality Policy Statement’ (2008), the IASC Policy and Accountability Framework on Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls in Humanitarian Action (2017), the Agenda for Humanity from the World Humanitarian Summit (2016), and the Grand Bargain. Humanitarian actors also have an obligation to support women’s and girls’ protection, participation and empowerment through targeted actions, as articulated in the Women, Peace and Security thematic agenda as outlined in United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

To mainstream and integrate gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in refugee response, the Gender Task force is established.

The GTF is part of the Refugee Coordination Structure under the Refugee Coordination Model, which provides the overarching framework for coordination.