Terms of Reference for the GBV Sub-Working Group (Refugee Response Coordination Moldova)

Background

Needs analysis (as of March 20, 2022)

A significant proportion of persons arriving are women-head of households, single women, adolescent girls, older women, who are at heightened risk of GBV. This includes increased risks of conflict-related sexual violence, trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation in the context of forced displacement in addition to potential risks for sexual exploitation and abuse by humanitarian workers, border guards and uniformed forces as well as pre-existing and increased displacement related risks of intimate partner violence. Risks of GBV are increased in the context of informal shelter, reception and transit facilities, refugee accommodation centers, private arrangements for transportation from the border to transit facilities and onward to other countries. Targeted information, awareness raising and counselling, safe spaces for women, girls, LGBTIQ+ persons to facilitate survivor-centred and safe disclosure, and safe access to case management and specialised services for survivors through established referral pathways, including those existing at national level are immediate key priorities.

Currently available services and networks to support GBV survivors are not adequate to the needs, considering the continuing increase of arrivals. Access to specialized health care, including clinical management of rape and IPV, and psychosocial support are also lacking, including due to lack of information and counselling.