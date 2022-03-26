Terms of Reference: Cash Working Group Moldova

With the increase of refugees and other vulnerable people coming from Ukraine, and an increasing amount of humanitarian actors on the ground, a Cash Working Group has been set up under the Refugee Coordination Model in Moldova. The group is co-chaired by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and UNHCR. The group will support the local leadership and works to ensure humanitarian response is linked with the government and local response.

Objectives of the Cash Working Group

The CWG would be responsible for ensuring that the following functions are provided:

Ensure the overall cash response is coherent, avoids duplication, and finds opportunities to increase effectiveness, coordinating with sectors and protection to ensure coherence and referrals;

Provide effective information management on the delivery of cash assistance, across the response;

Promote use of streamlined mechanisms, standards, and tools across partners for harmonized, quality and accountable programming: Coordinate and lead discussions on setting transfer values and eligibility, linked with the national social protection system Promote a coherent and secure approach to data management and digitalisation

Work jointly with cash partners as relevant which may include supporting joint framework of design for cash, risk assessments, financial service provider mapping, coordinated monitoring and feedback mechanisms, e.g.: Support to coordinated or joint monitoring and evaluation where appropriate. Ensure accountability to affected people through joint feedback mechanisms on cash. Ensure cash transfers are delivered in a way that maximises protection dividends and minimizes any protection risks. Identify and mitigate any key risks;

Promote streamlined efforts and early alignment with Government’s social protection schemes across the cash response.

Review capacity building requirements of CWG members and local actors, if needed.

Discuss and resolve urgent operational challenges arising.

Membership

Organizations/ entities engaged in the response at the field level may participate in this group. This is to keep the CWG focused on delivery, resolving urgent issues coming up.