Terms of Reference: Accommodation and Transport Sector Moldova (25.03.2022)

Background

With the increase of refugees and other vulnerable people coming from Ukraine, and an increasing amount of humanitarian actors on the ground, an Accommodation and Transport Sector has been set up under the Refugee Coordination Model in Moldova. The group is co-chaired by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and UNHCR. The sector will support the local leadership and works to ensure humanitarian response is linked with the government and local response, to reinforce and structure the incredible effort deployed at the very beginning of the crisis by local authorities, volunteers, CSOs while not creating parallel systems.

Objective of the Accommodation and Transport Sector

The key objective of the Accommodation and Transport Sector is to enhance the coordination and effectiveness of provision of humanitarian support to refugees in Moldova, and provide them with minimum standard living conditions (including shelter, food, NFI, access to WASH services, etc.) as well as transport.

Key tasks

The Accommodation and Transport Sector (ATS) would be responsible for ensuring that the following functions are provided:

Ensure the overall Accommodation and Transport response is coherent, avoids duplication, and finds opportunities to increase efficiency and effectiveness, coordinating with other relevant sectors and protection to ensure coherence;

Planning and Strategy development: The Accommodation and Transport Sector will provide guidance to enhance accountability and effectiveness of the interventions via the following: Promote the use of existing standards, policies and guidelines, considering adjustment to the current situation and future scenarios Standardize tools/guidance notes for better planning and implementation of the responses. Include cross cutting issues like Housing-Land-Property (HLP), Protection mainstreaming, integrated mulisectorial approaches and mainstreaming environmental considerations.

Provide effective information management on the delivery of Accommodation and Transport assistance, across the response;

Promote use of streamlined mechanisms, standards, and tools across partners for harmonized, quality and accountable programming for the needs of accommodation (either in RACs or hosting community), at transit hotspots (BCP, TS, BS), and transport from/to THS and RACs: Coordinate needs assessment Establish and maintain centralized virtual stock pipeline of humanitarian organizations in Moldova to deliver assistance to RACs and THS Coordinate and deliver assistance to RACs and THS Coordinate and deliver timely transport means Promote a coherent and secure approach to data management

Work jointly with Accommodation and Transport sector partners as relevant which may include supporting joint framework of monitoring and feedback mechanisms, e.g.: Support to coordinated or joint monitoring and evaluation where appropriate Ensure accountability to affected people through joint feedback mechanisms Identify and mitigate key risks.

Promote streamlined efforts and early alignment with Government’s processes and capacities across the Accommodation and Transport response.

Review capacity building requirements of Accommodation and Transport members and local actors, if needed.

Discuss and resolve urgent operational challenges arising.

Membership

The working group is chaired by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection and co-chaired by UNHCR. The sector is open to all interested agencies and NGOs involved in improving the living conditions of refugees and other affected population. In-country registration and operational capacity are paramount conditions for membership. This is to keep the Accommodation and Transport Sector focused on delivery, meeting needs fast while avoiding duplications, and not creating expectations if promises are not followed by rapid, efficient response capacity.

Meeting arrangements

The Accommodation and Transport Sector will meet on a weekly basis every. The chair of the WG will call for ad-hoc meetings when necessary. The meetings will be held in English. Presentations will be shared after the meeting.

Amendment to the Terms of Reference

The Terms of Reference will be periodically reviewed, particularly if there is a change in the situation on the ground or in the structure or activities of the Accommodation and Transport Sector.